Residential Care Committee to Meet January 23, 2024

January 22, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department announces that the Residential Care Committee will meet virtually Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device

Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

AGENDA

Welcome – Call to Order Reading of the FOIA notification Roll Call of Members Purpose of Residential Care Committee Election of Officers Frequency of Meetings and Scheduling of Next Meeting Items for next Meeting’s Agenda Adjournment

If you have any questions, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.

