Residential Care Committee to Meet January 23, 2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
January 22, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department announces that the Residential Care Committee will meet virtually Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft Teams Meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device
Click here to join the meeting
If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.
AGENDA
- Welcome – Call to Order
- Reading of the FOIA notification
- Roll Call of Members
- Purpose of Residential Care Committee
- Election of Officers
- Frequency of Meetings and Scheduling of Next Meeting
- Items for next Meeting’s Agenda
- Adjournment
If you have any questions, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.
###