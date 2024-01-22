Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,924 in the last 365 days.

Residential Care Committee to Meet January 23, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
January 22, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department announces that the Residential Care Committee will meet virtually Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft Teams Meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device
Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

AGENDA

  1. Welcome – Call to Order
  2. Reading of the FOIA notification
  3. Roll Call of Members
  4. Purpose of Residential Care Committee
  5. Election of Officers
  6. Frequency of Meetings and Scheduling of Next Meeting
  7. Items for next Meeting’s Agenda
  8. Adjournment

If you have any questions, please email DHEC Healthcare Quality at HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.

###

You just read:

Residential Care Committee to Meet January 23, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more