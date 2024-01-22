Presidential Candidate Joseph Collins Jr. Endorses Sharifah Hardie for California State Senate District 33
I am proud to endorse Sharifah Hardie for California State Senate District 33.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a surprising turn of events, presidential candidate Joseph Collins Jr. has announced his endorsement of Sharifah Hardie for California State Senate District 33 which includes 15 cities from Long Beach to Huntington Park.
— Joseph Collins, Jr.
Collins Jr., a Libertarian, who is running for the highest office in the nation, believes that America needs leaders who will work together to restore the nation and build confidence around the world. He sees these qualities in both himself and Hardie, and is willing to reach across the aisle to a Republican candidate that will bring positive change to California and the country as a whole.
Collins Jr., a successful entrepreneur and community leader, has been gaining momentum in his presidential campaign with his message of unity and progress. He believes that Hardie, a business consultant and radio host, shares his vision for a better America and has the skills and experience to make it a reality. Together, they will work towards finding solutions to the issues facing the nation and build a brighter future for all Americans.
In his endorsement, Joseph Collins Jr. stated, "I am proud to endorse Sharifah Hardie for California State Senate District 33. She is a strong, capable leader who will reach across the aisle to find common ground and work towards the betterment of our country. Her dedication to her community and her passion for making a positive impact make her the perfect candidate for this position. I am confident that together, we can bring real change to District 33, to California and the rest of the nation."
With this endorsement, Hardie gains a powerful ally. The support of presidential candidate Joseph Collins Jr. brings attention and credibility to her campaign, and shows that she has the support of a leader who is committed to making America a better place. Hardie was also recently recognized by the American Thinker (https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2024/01/patriots_who_are_doing_something_what_are_you_doing.html) as a Patriot who is involved, active and doing something to save our country.
Collins Jr. and Hardie also would both be the first African-American selected to their respective positions if elected. Joseph Collins Jr. could be the first African-American presidential nominee for the Libertarian Party, Sharifah Hardie the first African-American senator of District 33. As the election approaches, both Collins Jr. and Hardie are determined to continue their efforts to bring positive change to the nation and inspire others to do the same.
