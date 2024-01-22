Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,911 in the last 365 days.

Durable Protective Glove Features Cat Toys Attached to the Fingertips for Promoting Fun and Interactive Play Time

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Penny B. of Modesto, CA is the creator of the Kitty Play Glove, a protective glove with attached cat toys that allows pet owners to play with their cat without the risk of being scratched or bitten. The glove also includes catnip within the material to entice the cat or kitten to play. The glove is constructed using a thick, protective material that extends from the fingertips to the elbow to maximize protection against sharp claws and teeth.

Several different interactive toys are attached to the fingertips via durable string to provoke the cat and offer unique ways for them to play and interact with their owners. A second version could be available to facilitate fun and engaging playtime with dogs. The Puppy Play Glove features integrated squeakers and chew rope, utilizing durable material that can withstand biting from a puppy without risking injury to either the pet owner or dog.

The pet industry has recently experienced significant growth on a year-over-year basis, and the demand for high-quality, innovative, and engaging toys for pets is on the rise. To couple this, many pet owners are increasingly looking for interactive and stimulating toys to keep their cats entertained and promote bonding. Toys that feature mental stimulation and enrichment can strengthen the bond between pet and owner. The pet industry is incredibly dynamic, and manufacturers are constantly looking for new and innovative toys like the Kitty Play Glove.

Penny filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Kitty Play Glove product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.

Companies interested in the Kitty Play Glove can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.

About InventionHome®

InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.

InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com

You just read:

Durable Protective Glove Features Cat Toys Attached to the Fingertips for Promoting Fun and Interactive Play Time

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more