Durable Protective Glove Features Cat Toys Attached to the Fingertips for Promoting Fun and Interactive Play Time
Penny B. of Modesto, CA is the creator of the Kitty Play Glove, a protective glove with attached cat toys that allows pet owners to play with their cat without the risk of being scratched or bitten. The glove also includes catnip within the material to entice the cat or kitten to play. The glove is constructed using a thick, protective material that extends from the fingertips to the elbow to maximize protection against sharp claws and teeth.
Several different interactive toys are attached to the fingertips via durable string to provoke the cat and offer unique ways for them to play and interact with their owners. A second version could be available to facilitate fun and engaging playtime with dogs. The Puppy Play Glove features integrated squeakers and chew rope, utilizing durable material that can withstand biting from a puppy without risking injury to either the pet owner or dog.
The pet industry has recently experienced significant growth on a year-over-year basis, and the demand for high-quality, innovative, and engaging toys for pets is on the rise. To couple this, many pet owners are increasingly looking for interactive and stimulating toys to keep their cats entertained and promote bonding. Toys that feature mental stimulation and enrichment can strengthen the bond between pet and owner. The pet industry is incredibly dynamic, and manufacturers are constantly looking for new and innovative toys like the Kitty Play Glove.
Penny filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Kitty Play Glove product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Kitty Play Glove can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
