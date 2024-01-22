New and Improved Gas and Crude Oil Leak Prevention Devices Help Protect the Environment
EINPresswire.com/ --
Aaron R. of Myton, UT is the creator of the Pumper Pleaser and Pumper Pleaser Cage, a combination of devices that accommodate polish rods to sand down their rough edges to maintain smoothness and leak prevention. The Pumper Pleaser is a round cylinder with a hole in the middle cut in half, wrapping around the polish rod of oil and gas well heads. The Cage is an improvement to a well assembly that holds the Pumper Pleaser to the wellhead, supporting the wellhead stone from breaking, and keeping a constant pressure on the polish rod. The sandstone cylinder within the Pumper Pleaser prevents users from having to replace packing in the well head and eliminates the need to clean up oil chips.
The Cage is comprised of a 3-inch metal pipe that is cut in half with an open bottom and has the top capped with a 1.5-inch hole cut in it for the polish rod to go through. The device also has hinges on one side, with the other side having a spring that keeps constant pressure on the polish rod. There are two cables attached that allow the device to be anchored to the wellhead. The two devices work in conjunction to assist in preventing oil spills and protecting the environment.
The market for products that aim to reduce the chance of crude oil and gas leaks is influenced by various factors, including environmental concerns, regulations, technological advancements, and the overall demand for cleaner and safer energy solutions. Stringent regulations and standards related to environmental protection and safety drive the demand for products that can prevent oil and gas leaks. Companies in the energy sector often invest in leak detection and prevention technologies to comply with these regulations. Advances in technology have resulted in the development of more sophisticated and effective leak detection and prevention systems. Companies that can offer innovative and reliable solutions are likely to find success in the market.
Cost-effectiveness is a crucial factor for businesses in the oil and gas sector. Companies are likely to invest in leak prevention products that not only enhance safety but also provide a good return on investment over the long term. Additionally, the demand for leak prevention products is not limited to any specific region. Global concerns about environmental sustainability and safety contribute to the market's growth on a worldwide scale.
Aaron filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pumper Pleaser and Pumper Pleaser Cage products. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pumper Pleaser Cage can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Aaron R. of Myton, UT is the creator of the Pumper Pleaser and Pumper Pleaser Cage, a combination of devices that accommodate polish rods to sand down their rough edges to maintain smoothness and leak prevention. The Pumper Pleaser is a round cylinder with a hole in the middle cut in half, wrapping around the polish rod of oil and gas well heads. The Cage is an improvement to a well assembly that holds the Pumper Pleaser to the wellhead, supporting the wellhead stone from breaking, and keeping a constant pressure on the polish rod. The sandstone cylinder within the Pumper Pleaser prevents users from having to replace packing in the well head and eliminates the need to clean up oil chips.
The Cage is comprised of a 3-inch metal pipe that is cut in half with an open bottom and has the top capped with a 1.5-inch hole cut in it for the polish rod to go through. The device also has hinges on one side, with the other side having a spring that keeps constant pressure on the polish rod. There are two cables attached that allow the device to be anchored to the wellhead. The two devices work in conjunction to assist in preventing oil spills and protecting the environment.
The market for products that aim to reduce the chance of crude oil and gas leaks is influenced by various factors, including environmental concerns, regulations, technological advancements, and the overall demand for cleaner and safer energy solutions. Stringent regulations and standards related to environmental protection and safety drive the demand for products that can prevent oil and gas leaks. Companies in the energy sector often invest in leak detection and prevention technologies to comply with these regulations. Advances in technology have resulted in the development of more sophisticated and effective leak detection and prevention systems. Companies that can offer innovative and reliable solutions are likely to find success in the market.
Cost-effectiveness is a crucial factor for businesses in the oil and gas sector. Companies are likely to invest in leak prevention products that not only enhance safety but also provide a good return on investment over the long term. Additionally, the demand for leak prevention products is not limited to any specific region. Global concerns about environmental sustainability and safety contribute to the market's growth on a worldwide scale.
Aaron filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Pumper Pleaser and Pumper Pleaser Cage products. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pumper Pleaser Cage can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com