Screening University Attains Esteemed HR Certification Institute (HRCI) Certification Provider Status
Alliance Background proudly announces that ScreeningU, its premier program, is now part of the HR Certification Institute’s (HRCI) Approved Provider program.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, a global pioneer in background screening solutions, is thrilled to announce that its flagship program, Screening University, has been officially accepted into the HR Certification Institute’s (HRCI) Approved Provider program. Under the guidance of Dean Curt Schwall (CCEP), Screening University stands out as a recognized Approved Provider, offering Certified HR professionals the opportunity to earn recertification credits through its cutting-edge educational programs.
Screening University's accreditation as an HRCI Approved Provider underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality education in background screening for the Human Resource community. This prestigious recognition empowers HR professionals attending the program to earn HR Certification Institute (HRCI) credits.
HR Certification Institute (HRCI) offers certifications across different levels, including aPHR® (Associate Professional in Human Resources), PHR® (Professional in Human Resources), SPHR® (Senior Professional in Human Resources), and GPHR® (Global Professional in Human Resources).
The acknowledgment from HRCI serves as a seal of approval, assuring HR professionals that the continuing education courses offered by Screening University are not only endorsed but also accepted towards recertification. This reinforces Dean Curt Schwall (CCEP) and Alliance Background's steadfast dedication to providing top-notch HR competency and educational content.
Expressing her enthusiasm, Brittany Bollinger Boyle, President, and Founder of Alliance Background, commented, “Creating the first background screening educational program opens up significant opportunities for HR professionals managing their organizations' background screening program. We are thrilled to support them in maintaining their professional certifications through our groundbreaking educational program. This is a crucial step in ensuring HR professionals have the tools needed to protect themselves and their employees.”
Curt Schwall, Dean of Advanced Background Screening Studies, added, “We are excited to further the professional development of HR professionals by providing approved courses where attendees will learn about their federal, state, and local compliance obligations, screening products, key factors in employment decision-making, and background screening policy development. At Alliance Background, we are committed to being a true partner with HR professionals and are pleased to offer these courses in furtherance of that commitment.”
Why Choose Screening University?
Cutting-edge Curriculum: Stay ahead with a curriculum developed and presented by subject matter experts with proven expertise in the field.
HRCI-Endorsed Credits: Earn recertification credits accepted by HRCI, a mark of distinction and commitment to professional development.
Strategic Career Advancement: Equip oneself with the tools and knowledge to excel in the dynamic field of Human Resources.
Join the Movement: Secure A Spot at Screening University Today
Unlock potential and elevate your career by enrolling in Screening University. Be part of an educational journey that not only enhances your skills but also contributes to the advancement of the HR community.
For enrollment details and program information, visit http://ScreeningUniversity.com
About Alliance Background, LLC:
As a leader in background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a comprehensive suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background focuses on delivering customizable solutions that meet the unique needs of each organization. The company prides itself on providing enterprise-level solutions with a personalized touch.
