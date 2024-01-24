2024 Asia-Pacific Digital Dentistry Market: iData Highlights Growth in CAD/CAM Devices and 3D Printing Technologies

The demand for CAD/CAM devices and dental 3D printers is rising, driven by the need for single-visit dental restoration, increased productivity, and ongoing laboratory consolidation.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a leading global consulting and market research firm specializing in medical devices, dental and pharmaceuticals, has just released the 2024 Asia-Pacific Digital Dentistry Market Report. This comprehensive report delves deep into various market segments, ​​including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental 3D printers and CAD/CAM software. The CAD/CAM software market analysis focuses on new, standalone unit sales, as the bulk of revenue in the software market is generated from software bundled with equipment, maintenance fees, leasing fees and upgrades. The report also features dental 3D printing focusing on resin and metal materials.

Digital dentistry is undergoing a substantial transformation in the Asia-Pacific region, propelled by the shift towards digitization in contemporary dental practices. The CAD/CAM material market, encompassing CAD/CAM blocks and discs, is witnessing noteworthy expansion, attributed to the rising adoption of CAD/CAM procedures within the dental field. The remarkable growth of intraoral scanners, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and dental 3D printers, fueled by untapped clinical opportunities, has played a pivotal role in elevating the overall value of the digital dentistry market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for CAD/CAM devices and dental 3D printers is strongly driven by the growing necessity for expedited dental restoration in a single visit and heightened productivity requirements.

Key highlights from the iData report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The Asia-Pacific digital dentistry market was valued at over $980 million in 2023. This is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach nearly $1.49 billion.

Technological Advancements: ​​​​Technological advancements play a pivotal role in fostering growth within the CAD/CAM device market. Notably, both the materials and systems utilized for producing restorations have undergone significant improvements. In the past, certain intraoral scanners necessitated the application of powder inside a patient's mouth before scanning, a practice now rendered obsolete due to continuous technological enhancements.

Competitive Landscape: Within the Asia-Pacific Digital Dentistry Market, 3Shape, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Align Technology were the top three market share leaders. 3Shape dominated the 2023 U.S. digital dentistry market with its Trios™ intraoral scanners and E® line of lab scanners, positioning itself as a leader in software and collaboration within the thriving dental 3D printing sector.

