Westminster Barracks / Ignition interlock restricted driver's license

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1000244
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/10/2024 - 3:07 PM.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 and Black Birch Dr, in the Town of Dummerston.
VIOLATION: Ignition interlock restricted driver's license
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Hoyt
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/10/2024, at approximately 3:07 PM, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on US Route 5 in the Town of Dummerston. The operator was identified as Jeffrey Hoyt (63) of Wardsboro. Subsequent investigation led to the finding that Hoyt was restricted to driving with an ignition interlock device. Due to this, Hoyt was given a criminal citation to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/06/2024, at 8:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2024 - 8:30 AM.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.