Westminster Barracks / Ignition interlock restricted driver's license

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1000244

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo                         

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/10/2024 - 3:07 PM.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 and Black Birch Dr, in the Town of Dummerston.

VIOLATION: Ignition interlock restricted driver's license

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Hoyt                                              

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/10/2024, at approximately 3:07 PM, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on US Route 5 in the Town of Dummerston. The operator was identified as Jeffrey Hoyt (63) of Wardsboro. Subsequent investigation led to the finding that Hoyt was restricted to driving with an ignition interlock device. Due to this, Hoyt was given a criminal citation to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/06/2024, at 8:30 AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2024 - 8:30 AM.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

