The Chill Brothers Acquires Houston-based New Balance A/C
The Chill Brothers expands its footprint in Houston with their acquisition of New Balance.
We are excited to welcome New Balance to the Chill Brothers family, bolstering our strong and growing presence in Houston.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers, a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in Texas, is pleased to announce the addition of New Balance A/C (“New Balance”) to its growing platform. New Balance is the fourth acquisition completed by the Chill Brothers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
— Brennan Mulcahy, CEO
Since 1988, New Balance, has been led by its founders Janet and Sam Kelly. The business was built with a commitment to being a leader in servicing clients and community needs.
“Our decision to sell our business to the Chill Brothers was based on shared values and a mutual commitment to high quality customer service,” says Janet Kelly. “Over the past 35 years, we’ve worked hard to build a trusted brand in our community and we have full confidence that the Chill Brothers was the best choice as a partner to continue to put our customers first and provide opportunities for our employees.”
“We are excited to welcome New Balance to the Chill Brothers family, bolstering our strong and growing presence in Houston,” says Brennan Mulcahy, CEO of the Chill Brothers. “We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by Janet and Sam, and will preserve their legacy by continuing to deliver exceptional customer service to their loyal customer base.”
The Chill Brothers is continuously seeking to add new residential and commercial HVAC service businesses to its expanding platform. Interested owners are encouraged to visit the Chill Brothers website at thechillbrothers.com/for-owners.
The Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT FORUM ASSET MANAGEMENT
Forum is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes™ to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile, and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest.
Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We’re proud to have delivered in the top tier of alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 10,600 lives. For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com.
For more information, contact:
Neil Bhapkar
CMO
neil@thechillbrothers.com
Olivia Kendl
The Chill Brothers
+1 346-336-6876
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok