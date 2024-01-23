VirtualPBX Releases POTS Replacement Solution for Fax, Elevator, Gate, and Security Systems
As POTS lines become obsolete, VirtualPBX steps in with a more secure turnkey solution for businesses backed by redundant LTE and ethernet.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtualPBX, a leading provider of business communication solutions, is proud to announce the release of its revolutionary POTS Replacement solution. This innovative system ensures seamless communication and regulatory adherence by transitioning essential systems, such as fax, alarms, entry, elevator, and safety protocols, from outdated Plain Old Telephone Service (POTS) connections to a wireless turnkey solution.
As businesses evolve and technology advances, the reliance on outdated and increasingly expensive or unavailable POTS connections becomes a bottleneck for effective communication and regulatory compliance. VirtualPBX addresses this challenge with its state-of-the-art POTS Replacement solution, offering a streamlined and efficient way for businesses to upgrade their communication infrastructure.
Key Features of VirtualPBX's POTS Replacement Solution:
Wireless Turnkey Solution: VirtualPBX's POTS Replacement solution provides businesses with a wireless turnkey setup, eliminating the need for traditional POTS connections. This not only enhances communication but also ensures flexibility and scalability for evolving business needs.
Transition of Essential Systems: The solution seamlessly transitions critical systems, including fax, alarms, entry systems, elevators, and safety protocols, from outdated POTS connections to a modern and reliable wireless network.
This enables businesses to stay connected and operational without disruptions.
Redundant LTE and Ethernet Networks: VirtualPBX employs redundant LTE and Ethernet networks to provide a reliable and resilient communication infrastructure. This dual-network setup ensures uninterrupted connectivity, even in the face of network fluctuations or outages.
Regulatory Adherence: Staying compliant with industry regulations is crucial for businesses. VirtualPBX's POTS Replacement solution is designed with regulatory adherence in mind including: NFPA 72, California State Fire Marshal, ASME A17.1B, UL 62368-1, UL 2054, UL 864, UN 38.3, Payment Card Industry (PCI), HIPAA, and Federal Communications Commission.
White Glove Customer Service: VirtualPBX takes pride in delivering top-notch customer service. The POTS Replacement solution comes with white glove customer support, ensuring that businesses receive the assistance they need during the transition and beyond.
"As POTS lines are phased out across the United States, businesses need communication solutions that not only keep them connected but also ensure compliance with evolving regulations – especially for critical safety systems that have long relied on these copper-wire connections. Our POTS Replacement solution underscores our commitment to providing modern, cost-effective, and reliable communication solutions for small businesses," said Lon Baker, COO at VirtualPBX.
VirtualPBX's POTS Replacement solution is available now, empowering businesses to modernize their communication infrastructure and embrace the future of connectivity.
About VirtualPBX
Founded in July 1997, VirtualPBX delivers premium voice, texting, and call center solutions for our customers, who work in the office, remotely, and everywhere in between. We offer more than just products and services; we make your business better with quality customer care and 24/7 support.
