VARStreet Inc. introduces 'Report Builder' feature that allows VARs to create Custom Reports
The 'Report Builder' feature provides VARStreet users with a new level of customization and control over their reporting process.
We introduced enhanced dashboard capabilities one and half years ago and this ‘Report builder’ feature is an extension of this dashboard functionality.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc., the best-in-class business management software for value-added resellers (VARs) in the IT & office supplies industry, has announced the launch of its 'Report Builder' feature. This tool empowers VARs to create highly customizable reports, offering flexibility in extracting and analyzing business-critical data.
VARStreet’s platform offers a B2B eCommerce builder, quoting software, and an aggregated catalog with rich content from 50+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, TD Synnex, D&H Distribution, BlueStar, ScanSource, Westcon Comstor, and more.
The 'Report Builder' feature is a significant addition to VARStreet's comprehensive platform, designed to enhance the overall experience for VARs seeking advanced reporting capabilities. With this new functionality, VARs can now generate reports that align precisely with their unique business needs, providing valuable insights and facilitating more informed decision-making.
The 'Report Builder' module has an intuitive interface that will allow VARs to choose entities and their associated columns to be added to their reports. VARs can generate reports on entities like carts, quotes, sales orders, and more. They can also group report data by one or more fields.
This self-service reporting feature also comes with data filtering options that will enable VARs to refine the data included in their reports, allowing for targeted analysis and a more comprehensive understanding of their business metrics. Generated reports can also be exported in CSV and Excel formats, and easily shared with team members or stakeholders.
The feature also provides access to real-time data, enabling VARs to stay up-to-date with the latest information and make timely, informed decisions.
"We introduced enhanced dashboard capabilities one and half years ago and this ‘Report builder’ feature is an extension of this dashboard functionality. This new reporting feature provides access to account-specific data, allowing VARs to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their business performance." said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales, at VARStreet Inc.
VARStreet Inc. continues to lead the way in providing VARs with innovative solutions that enhance their operational efficiency and competitiveness in the market. The 'Report Builder' feature now available to all VARStreet users ensures a seamless and efficient report-building process.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution catering to IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. Additionally, VARStreet's platform is leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a subsidiary in Pune, India, VARStreet Inc. has benefited from more than $20 million in capital investment. Continually adapting to the changing needs of the market and its customers, VARStreet XC has been available since 1999.
