Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Turner Recognized as Law Enforcement Officer of the Day at the State Capital

January 20, 2024





~Speaker Paul Renner recounted Trooper Turner’s courageous actions after being shot by suspect~

TALLAHASSEE, FLA.- This week, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Steven Turner was recognized by Speaker Paul Renner on the Florida House Floor as the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Day.”

In February 2023, Trooper Turner responded to an active pursuit of burglary suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle. During the pursuit, one of the suspects discharged a firearm at passing motorists. Trooper Turner engaged in the pursuit and successfully initiated a PIT maneuver, rendering the suspect vehicle inoperative. Both suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Trooper Turner gave chase to one of the suspects, knowing the suspect was potentially armed. As Trooper Turner attempted to apprehend the suspect, the suspect displayed a firearm and discharged one round, striking Trooper Turner in the abdomen. Trooper Turner returned fire, neutralizing the threat to the public.

“Trooper Turner is a steadfast guardian of Florida’s values, public safety, and the law,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The Patrol is proud to recognize him for his courageous actions, unwavering commitment, and selflessness in the face of immense danger. Because of troopers like him, Florida is one of the safest states in the nation.” “Your Florida State Troopers embrace the great responsibility of ensuring public safety while facing uncertain and life-threatening circumstances daily,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “The Patrol is thankful that Trooper Turner is back to work, and we appreciate the steadfast support his loving family and fellow FHP members have given. Trooper Turner is commended for his personal resolve and daily sacrifices to provide for a Safer Florida for everyone.”

Trooper Turner, who began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2019 as a member of the 143rd Patrol School, was assigned to Troop C – Pinellas County, where he served the State’s citizens until transferring to Pasco County in January of last year.

Trooper Turner also serves as a field training officer for recruits. His Troop has nominated Turner for the 2024 National Association of Police Organizers Top Cop Award, the FHP Medal of Valor Award, and the FHP Purple Heart Award. Trooper Turner was also recognized as the 2023 West Pasco County Bar Association Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and received the February 2023 Trooper of the Month.

Joining Trooper Turner at the recognition ceremony yesterday were his wife, mother, and son, who were able to share their pride in Trooper Turner’s actions, which reflect the highest standards of the Florida Highway Patrol and demonstrate the epitome of what it means to serve and protect.

Congratulations, Trooper Turner; the State of Florida and the men and women of the Florida Highway Patrol are proud to honor you as a true Florida Hero!

