Jennifer Welter, First Female Coach in the NFL, Scores Touchdown as the Cover Story for I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine

Talk about Rockstar Confidence, Dr. Jennifer Welter is showing girls and women how to unlock their full, superpower potential, while inspiring them to be the rockstar athletes they were born to be.”NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Welter, a popular US football coach, and her claim to fame – through hard work and dedication – was being tapped with the role as a defensive coach for the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals, making her the first ever female coach in the NFL.
Dr. Welter is a rockstar in every right and today the I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine has announced her as its next cover story (Spring 2024 Issue). While the news is like a touchdown for Dr. Welter, her story will also help women entrepreneurs and leaders in many spaces score lots of points on many fronts.
The I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine is part of the I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media Brand that encompasses a podcast, magazine, events, speaker series, and more. The I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media Brand is all about “girl power” and sharing the stories of women who continue to crush it in business, sports, entertainment, boardrooms, and many other fields.
A graduate of Boston College and Capella University, Dr. Welter has also held coaching positions with Texas Revolution (Linebackers and Special Teams Coach), Atlanta Legends (Defensive Specialist), and Vegas Vipers (Linebackers Coach). She has also played for The Massachusetts Mutiny, Dallas Dragons, Dallas Diamonds, and Texas Revolution. Her career highlights and awards are impressive: 3x WPFL Champion, and IWFL Campion.
“We are so honoured to have Dr. Jennifer Welter, the First Female Coach in the NFL, on our cover,” says Adrianne Fekete, the Founder of I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media. “She is a rockstar who is dedicated to empowering future leaders through her camps, speaking engagements and community involvement. Her passion is to ignite and unlock the possibilities of sports for the next generation of women, while paving the way where women’s voices and talent are recognized and celebrated.”
“Talk about Rockstar Confidence, Dr. Jennifer Welter is showing girls and women how to unlock their full, superpower potential, while inspiring them to be the rockstar athletes they were born to be. Dr. Welter embodies an unwavering self-assuredness, an unapologetic belief in one's identity and ability. It's the charismatic aura that radiates her fearless attitude, that continues to drive innovation, as she teaches resilience and how to overcome challenges,” says Fekete.
“As we release the second issue of this one-of-a-kind playbook, we wanted the audience to know that our contributors are from all over the world, in every industry and are coming together for one common mission: to be a part of the solution, because empowered women, empower women,” adds Fekete.
Dr. Welter is elated to land on the cover of the well-known magazine.
“I am honoured to be recognized as a woman of impact and featured on the cover of I Am Unbreakable™ Magazine. Throughout my career I have been unwavering in my commitment to lead by example, while empowering girls and women to follow their dreams. Being featured in this publication amplifies my message and impact on women globally,” says Dr. Welter.
“I love the fact that Adrianne is assembling an army of impactful women that will continue to carry the torch of our ancestors. We stand stronger as a team and there is no limit to what we can accomplish together. Being part of the solution has always been a passion to me,” says Dr. Welter.
“Kudos to the I Am Unbreakable™ team for championing equality and inclusion. I’m thrilled to be a part of this movement,” adds Dr. Welter.
The I Am Unbreakable™ culture represents a community of fearless, resilient human leaders who share their authentic, unfiltered stories about the dirt road to personal and professional success with their powerhouse mindset.
The I Am Unbreakable™ movement is revolutionizing how women's voices are celebrated and heard worldwide.
To learn more about The I Am Unbreakable™ Global Media Brand and the magazine, please visit: www.iamunbreakable.com
