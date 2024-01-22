Applications open for the Energy Community Summer School 2024

The 2024 Energy Community Summer School is excited to announce the opening of applications!

This opportunity is tailored for postgraduate students and young professionals eager to deepen their understanding of the energy transition and actively shape the future of the sector. This year's Summer School is scheduled to be held from 20 – 27 July 2024 at the Technical University Moldova, located in the vibrant city of Chisinau, Moldova.

The program covers a wide range of energy-related topics and detailed information will be available online soon. Participation is free of charge, and the selection will be based on rigorous criteria.

Who Should Apply[1]?

The Energy Community Summer School welcomes applications from:

Postgraduate students: Masters or Ph.D. candidates seeking to expand their knowledge on energy related matters.

Researchers: Individuals from diverse energy-related disciplines.

Young professionals: Those employed in governmental institutions, companies, think tanks, NGOs, and other relevant energy sectors.

Application Deadline

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications by March 31st, 2024. The Energy Community Summer School Board will conduct a thorough selection process to identify the most qualified candidates.

The Energy Community Summer School 2024 is organized by the Energy Community Secretariat in cooperation with the Višegrad Fund, the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung - Dialogue Southeast Europe (FES SOE), Polis University and the Technical University Moldova, fostering a collaborative and diverse learning environment.

To apply and access more information about the selection criteria, visit the links below.



[1] Only citizens from the following countries are eligible for free participation: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo*, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Türkiye and the 27 EU Member States.