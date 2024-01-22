Award-Winning Arizona Realtor Presents a Coaching Program Aimed at Helping Agents Unlock Their Full Potential
Goodyear Realtor Assists Agents in Achieving $1 Million Revenue with Proven Systems from $37 Million Yearly Sales Volume
With a gross of $37 million in home sales in 2022 through 2023 and multiple real estate licenses in California, Texas, Arizona, and Florida throughout my career, I have had to think outside the box.”GOODYEAR, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With his proven systems, the Million Dollar Real Estate Agent and Coach Rodney Jackson is helping real estate agents unlock their potential and scale their businesses to $1 million in revenue. Jackson has recently launched The Million Dollar Real Estate Coach Program, which offers a roadmap to a targeted niche and a stellar sales strategy, which leads to business success.
— Rodney Jackson
"With a gross of $37 million in home sales in 2022 through 2023 and multiple real estate licenses in California, Texas, Arizona, and Florida throughout my career, I have had to think outside the box. Keeping God first, family second, and business third has landed me a stellar reputation as the #1 selling realtor in the market of Goodyear, Arizona," states Jackson. "As crazy as running a business can be, with its long hours, sometimes demanding clients, the up-and-down markets, and various other issues, I would not trade it for a stable nine to five!"
With over 42 years of experience as a real estate agent and broker, Jackson has sold over 1,000 homes. Jackson's accomplishments include being awarded top-producing broker and agent in Goodyear, Arizona, and holding the title #1 in resells and #2 in total sales volume. He has authored two books, "My Proven System for Selling Homes For Top Dollar" and "Who Ate My Cookie?: Are Your Clients Tasting the Goodness of Your Business? Here's How You Can Make It Happen!". The Million Dollar Real Estate Coach Program includes six content-packed modules with 12 lessons, bonus content, and plug-and-play scripts that can be used for prospecting, partnerships, and client management. The program covers topics such as client attraction, client retention, buyer agency, listing commission, contract & negotiation, how to build a team, scripts that sell, the art of networking, and wellness tips (health, re-inventing, balance).
"Starting a business of any type is not easy! Planning, execution, long hours, surviving a bumpy financial road, and perseverance! I want to help agents master their craft and aid in making them feel like they are on top of the world," states Jackson.
Jackson has learned which moves to make and which to step back from after being self-employed for many years and starting over in different markets. He reveals his strategies, secrets, tips, and systems in The Million Dollar Real Estate Coach Program. To enroll in the program, visit themilliondollaragent.net. The program costs five monthly payments of $499 or a one-time fee of $2,300.
Please contact Dwayna Williams of TGND Consulting via phone at (404) 939-5010 or email at dwayna@tgndconsulting.com.
Dwayna Williams
TGND Consulting
+1 404-939-5010
email us here