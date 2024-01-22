Award-Winning Arizona Realtor Presents a Coaching Program Aimed at Helping Agents Unlock Their Full Potential

About

Dwayna is a self-described “millennial mompreneur” with a passion for creating brand awareness and exposure. After graduating from North Carolina Central University, Georgia State University, and working a couple of years in the corporate workspace, she pursued her quest to be a fresh and creative entrepreneur in public relations. She has worked freelance and obtained features on NBC, ABC, CBS, Sister Circle, Tom Joyner Morning Show, U.S. News & World Report, Fox Sports, Thrive Global, Medium, Upscale Magazine, Heart & Soul, Ebony/Jet, and more. Three adjectives to describe Dwayna is smart, savvy, and strategic.