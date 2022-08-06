Ohhs, First Black Woman Owned Company to Operate a Disposable Underwear Line
Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Underwear Created for Women On The Go
We chose bamboo for various reasons. It is one of the most eco-friendly crops in the world because it requires zero irrigation for growth and creates a beautiful silky textured fabric.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohhs announced their relaunch of disposable underwear, made of bamboo and non-woven fabric. Ohhs, is simplified disposable underwear for women on the go. Designed for convenience and ease and provides what we like to call "Ohh Moments." Ohhs offers sustainable and eco-friendly products perfect for women who travel, work out at the gym, enjoy spray tanning, experience periods, or need a disposable pair of underwear for emergencies. Ohhs uses signature non-woven fabric, a tissue-like material similar to baby wipes but dry. It's very absorbent, so that it will absorb any sweat like bamboo. It is made from organic cotton and is 100% percent biodegradable.
— Patricia Kayanga
"We chose bamboo for various reasons. It is one of the most eco-friendly crops in the world because it requires zero irrigation for growth and creates a beautiful silky textured fabric. Honestly, our underwear feels so soft you almost forget you have them on, and we stand by that." says Patricia Kayanga, Founder at Ohhs.
"Growing up, my mother used to say to us, "Banna bange, muli banaku," which roughly translates to "My children, you come from sorrow." In Uganda, it's a colloquial phrase that reminds us to remember where we come from and appreciate what we have. So I've always known that if I had the opportunity to create a business of my own, I wanted to create a product that felt good with a business structure that served a greater purpose and embodied all that my mother has instilled in me."
Features and benefits of Ohhs include:
- Highly absorbent, softer, and very breathable
- Odor resistant and wicks moisture
- Sweat absorbent
- Antimicrobial - keeping you odor free and fresh
- Hypoallergenic
Ohhs disposable underwear is available for purchase now at $15.99. For more information on Ohhs, visit.
About Ohhs: Underwear is a staple in everyone's closet that we spend a lot of money on, but they are not always appropriate for on the go. So we simplified it and created underwear designed for convenience and ease that you can simply grab and go. However, you define your convenience and ease as what we like to call "Ohh Moments." From the underwear to the packaging, we use sustainable products. Our mission is to create products made out of eco-friendly materials that we love and our consumers cannot live without. We recognize the value of our products beyond our consumers and understand we live in a world where underwear is often overlooked as a basic hygienic need. This is why we donate a pair to a local women's shelter for every box we sell. Additionally, we donate 5% of our profits to NGOs that provide menstrual resources to school-aged girls and women.
