Michelle Taylor Willis, One of Atlanta's Top 25 Most Extraordinary Atlantan's Releases Book
Raising Significance: A Guide to Raising Independent, Well-Rounded, and Confident Kids
As an enterprising mom of 4 boys, I knew that my husband and I had to have a plan so the family could have a great life.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Taylor Willis, Founder of According to Michelle TV Show, recently announced the re-release of the book, Raising Significance: A Guide to Raising Independent, Well-Rounded and Confident Kids. This release is a significant move for the According to Michelle brand on its mission to empower women by conveying knowledge that can change the world.
— Michelle Taylor Willis
"I'm a mom who always wants to support other moms. The Raising Significance Super Parent Resource Kit was created to let parents know that any efforts they make to better their children's lives make them Super Parents. The kit includes a journal, a coffee/tea mug, a T-shirt, a book, and star stickers that encourage or state, "You are a Super Parent" says Michelle Taylor Willis, Award-winning Entrepreneur/Founder, Author and Speaker at According to Michelle. "I’m by no means a child-rearing expert, psychologist, or anything of the sort. But, as an enterprising mom of four boys, I knew that my husband and I had to have a plan so the family could have a great life. With this in mind, I created some tenets that I was able to put to use with my boys— the oldest is 23. Many of my methods and ideas had positive outcomes, so I wrote a book to share these successes with other parents."
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
- Times Square Billboard - Jenleeion Magazine Cover
- Recent rebrand of According to Michelle Radio Show
- Season 5 coming soon of the According to Michelle TV Show
- Michelle Taylor Willis Day at the Capitol in Georgia Nov 18, 2021
- Several awards recognizing her community service in Georgia in 2022
To learn more about Raising Significance, click here.
About According to Michelle: Michelle Taylor Willis is a Florida native; she is married with four sons, resides in Atlanta, Georgia, and is a proud graduate of the University of Florida. Michelle is an award-winning media executive, tv host, author, speaker, and master strategist.
Michelle hosts the "According to Michelle" television show, featured weekly via VTV Network through Amazon Fire, Roku platforms, and soon on Apple TV and other smart tv platforms. Show episodes have surpassed several million views on Youtube. Michelle recently launched her first book, "Raising Significance: A Guide to Well-Rounded, Independent, and Confident Kids." She has appeared on the nationally syndicated Tamron Hall Show on ABC to discuss the book and on the Fox affiliate in Atlanta and has been featured in several publications. She also broadcasts "According to Michelle Radio Show" with Michelle Taylor Willis on Real 1100 AM and the iHeart radio network.
Dwayna Williams
TGND Consulting
+1 404-939-5010
email us here
Michelle Taylor Willis - Raising Significance Book Signing