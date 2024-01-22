St. Albans Barracks / Burglary in Bakersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2000374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 01/20/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 814 Main St. North, Bakersfield VT

VIOLATION: Burglary to garage

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Adelard Paradis

AGE: 85

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred from a garage at the above address during the overnight hours of either 01/18-01/19 or 01/19 -01/20/2024. Several power tools were stolen during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.