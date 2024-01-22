Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Burglary in Bakersfield

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2000374

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Trooper Christopher Finley                       

STATION:     St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/20/24

INCIDENT LOCATION:  814 Main St. North, Bakersfield VT

VIOLATION: Burglary to garage

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown                                            

 

 

VICTIM:  Adelard Paradis

AGE:  85

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred from a garage at the above address during the overnight hours of either 01/18-01/19 or 01/19 -01/20/2024. Several power tools were stolen during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.

 

 

