St. Albans Barracks / Burglary in Bakersfield
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2000374
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/20/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: 814 Main St. North, Bakersfield VT
VIOLATION: Burglary to garage
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Adelard Paradis
AGE: 85
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
State Police are investigating a burglary which occurred from a garage at the above address during the overnight hours of either 01/18-01/19 or 01/19 -01/20/2024. Several power tools were stolen during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.