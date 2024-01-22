Storms May Impact Response Time

Jefferson City, MO – Due to a statewide Hazardous Travel Advisory, the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is notifying Missourians that responses to phone calls and emails on Monday, Jan. 22, will occur as quickly as possible.
As Monday is the highest volume call day for unemployment insurance benefit calls, the department asks for callers to be patient as we work to answer all inquiries.
