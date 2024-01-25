Viscosity North America Shines at RMOUG Training Days 2024: Deciphering Oracle's Latest Innovations
Oracle ACEs Explore Multitenant Evolution, Analytics, Cloud, and More in Dynamic SessionsPLANO, TAXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm with unmatched expertise and innovation, is pleased to reveal that three of its distinguished Oracle ACEs will contribute to the speaker lineup at the upcoming Training Days 2024 annual conference. Organized by the prestigious Rocky Mountain Oracle Users Group, this highly anticipated event is set to take place on February 8–9, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.
RMOUG Training Days 2024 promises to be a dynamic exploration of Oracle's vast ecosystem, offering a comprehensive journey into the latest advancements and best practices. Viscosity’s Oracle ACEs — Charles Kim, Sean Scott, and Rich Niemiec — will be kicking off sessions that delve into cutting-edge topics, ranging from container technologies and performance tuning to strategic insights on cloud migrations and the latest features in Oracle 23c.
This year, the conference returns to the Lowry Conference Center with an updated format featuring comprehensive sessions centered around Database/DBaaS, Analytics/Developer, Cloud, and Emerging Technologies. Additionally, organizers will launch sponsor sessions that will provide a compelling and educational learning experience throughout the event.
The Application Performance Tuning Forum emerges as a focal point at the conference, featuring esteemed speakers such as Peter Koletzke, Michael Rosenblum, Patrick Barel, Sean Scott, and Tim Gorman, presenting their expertise from Dulcian Inc., Qualogy, Viscosity, and Bridgeton Data, Inc. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with a panel of experts, share their experiences, and gain valuable insights tailored to their unique scenarios.
RMOUG Training Days continues to cultivate a tight-knit environment fostering mutual empowerment among Oracle professionals as they navigate the challenges and educational opportunities that emerge in our constantly evolving technical landscape.
For more information about RMOUG Training Days 2024, please visit Viscosity’s events page: https://events.viscosityna.com/rmoug-training-days-2024
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
