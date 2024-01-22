CJ PEARSON endorsement by Veterans for America First GA-125 special election
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has endorsed CJ Pearson for Georgia state house 125 special election said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President
CJ has been a fighter for Trump and our movement for many years , he has done incredible things for Saving America. CJ has endorsed Trump and he has our full support and endorsement. ”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
VFAF Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement of CJ Pearson for Georgia state house 125 special election.
A product of Grovetown, GA and Evans High School graduate, CJ Pearson is a conservative activist, political commentator, and currently serves as the National Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee Youth Advisory Council. Pearson is recognized as one of the leading conservative voices among Generation Z and has garnered a national following, inspiring millions of Americans young and old. His work has been featured by a range of national publications and outlets including Fox News, The New York Post, USA Today, TIME, and more. Ever since the 2nd grade, CJ has held an interest in politics, having closely followed the drama and excitement surrounding the 2008 Presidential Election and even casting his vote for John McCain in his class’s presidential mock election. Following the 2008 election, the 2nd grader underwent a thoughtful period of self-discovery, which ultimately resulted in his political worldview sharply diverging from the progressive household in which he lived. The ideals and principles of limited government, fiscal conservatism, and economic opportunity sparked a fiery passion within him – even at an incredibly young age - and he’s been fighting for them ever since.
In other VFAF News :
VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/673662975/vfaf-veterans-for-trump-producing-a-trump-related-documentary-for-release-in-early-2024-said-stan-fitzgerald/
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
