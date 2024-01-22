Serrala unveils new brand as it ushers in the age of the predictive CFO
To mark its 40 years in business, Serrala unveils a new brand identity – Finance Engineered, that marks its commitment to transforming finance automation.
Our new brand embodies our mission to liberate companies from the old tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past to become the strategic value creators of the future.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a leading global innovator in financial automation software — unveils a new brand identity and tagline “Finance Engineered”, rooted in its German heritage of quality, precision, and reliability. The new brand aims to capture its bold mission to take finance leaders to the pinnacle of operational excellence through automation and technology.
— Fabiola Enciso, Chief Marketing Officer
“How to best achieve financial operational excellence fills every waking moment of our customers” commented Fabiola Enciso, Chief Marketing Officer. “They face dislocated data and inefficient manual processes technology that create opacity and risk. Through our AI-driven finance automation suite, we empower CFOs and their teams to go from reactive to predictive in mindset, capability, and business-led outcomes. Our new brand embodies this aspiration, the age of the predictive CFO, it encapsulates our mission to liberate companies from the old tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past to become the strategic value creators of the future.”
Serrala marks 40 years in business and an impressive journey from a German family-owned company to a global provider of an AI-driven finance automation suite. Over the years, the company completed a series of successful acquisitions and continues its international expansion. Today, over 800 employees across 13 locations serve customers by designing solutions to drive the value of their investments and help them to innovate processes for the future.
“The launch of our new brand identity signifies our unwavering commitment to push the boundaries of innovation in technology” says Axel Rebien, CEO of Serrala. He added: "Our goal has always been to innovate the way finance is being done. This new brand expression demonstrates our commitment to customer-centric values and our ambition to transform finance teams into the most autonomous, predictive, and superefficient functions in a company.”
The company worked side by side with corporate clients and a spectrum of industry stakeholders to ensure the new brand resonated not only with the professional nature of the financial industry but also highlighted the commitment to excellence and trust Serrala has always had. With a blend of its rich heritage and advanced technology, the company is poised to set new standards in the financial technology sector, driving its partners and customers towards a future of excellence and efficiency to build a successful, finance-engineered future.
About Serrala
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
