Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 22, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the grain oriented electrical steel market size is predicted to reach $8.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%.

The growth in the grain oriented electrical steel market is due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest grain oriented electrical steel market share. Major players in the grain oriented electrical steel market include Thyssenkrupp AG, POSCO International Corporation, Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, NLMK Group, Baowu Group.

Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Segments

By Type: High Magnetic Strength, Conventional, Domain Refinement
By Application: Transformer, Power Generator, Motor, Other Applications
By End-User: Electrical Steel For Automobiles, Electrical Steel For Manufacturing, Electrical Steel For Energy Generation, Electrical Steel For Household Appliances, Electrical Steel For Other End Uses
By Geography: The global grain oriented electrical steel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Grain-oriented electrical steel is a specialized type of steel and a vital component in the production of energy-efficient transformers and large, high-performance generators. It is mainly employed in instrument and current transformers, power, and high-voltage direct current transmission cores.

