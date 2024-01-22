Submit Release
iconica: Pioneering an Exclusive Alliance in the ServiceNow Ecosystem

iconica alliance

Iconica unites ServiceNow boutiques for unmatched expertise & innovation to offer customers top solutions & apps under one roof

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iconica, co-founded by Michel Regueiro and Thomas Gouy, both ServiceNow veterans and serial entrepreneurs, proudly announces the launch of the first and only exclusive alliance of ServiceNow boutiques.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with expansive coverage across EMEA, iconica has already welcomed 9 members into its fold. This exclusive network consists of over 300 certified consultants, including 5 certified Master/Technical Architects, collectively offering unparalleled expertise in the ServiceNow platform.

Michel Regueiro, reflecting on the alliance’s inception, stated, “Our vision for iconica is to forge an exclusive network that mirrors the uniqueness and high-quality service synonymous with boutique hotels. Each member brings a distinct flair to our collective, enhancing our ability to offer comprehensive workflow solutions for ServiceNow customers.”

iconica’s portfolio boasts deep expertise across various ServiceNow products, including ITOM, CSM, HRSD, App Engine, SPM, and more. The alliance also offers unique packaged solutions like the SAP modernization strategies, AI enablement programs, DORA financial framework, and streamlined Managed Services.

In addition to these services, iconica presents proprietary apps developed by its members, further complementing the ServiceNow offering and providing added value to clients.

Looking forward, iconica aims to significantly expand its alliance by 2024, growing to 40 members and representing over 1000 consultants across EMEA, USA, and APAC. A key focus is to become tech-enabled, innovating with a commitment to customer success by developing an online solution that enhances customer experiences and outcomes.

“The focus on customer advocacy is central to our mission,” Thomas Gouy explained. “Our goal is to innovate and transform the customer experience, ensuring the highest level of satisfaction and success in their ServiceNow journey.”

iconica’s founding members reflect a diverse and skilled network:

• Aloha Clouds (Spain)
• Atomx Systems (France)
• Convevo (Portugal, Netherlands)
• Devhd (Romania)
• Digital Clarity (United Kingdom)
• DM Technology (France, Morocco)
• Exccon (Germany)
• Teiva Systems (Ukraine, Germany, USA)
• Yawize (France, Senegal)

With its unique blend of expertise, innovation, and ambition, iconica is poised to redefine the ServiceNow partnership landscape. By fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among its members, iconica not only offers comprehensive solutions for customers but also cultivates a community of growth and excellence within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

For more information about iconica and its offerings, please visit www.iconica.co or contact Thomas Gouy at hello@iconica.co.

Thomas Gouy
iconica SA
hello@iconica.co

