B&H WORLDWIDE SIGNS THREE YEAR DEAL WITH ADVANTAGE FUTURE TECH IN THE USA

B&H Worldwide has signed a three-year exclusivity deal with Advantage Future Tech to manage its inventory and shipping services in the USA

Partnering with them we will be able to take advantage of the synergies which come from two specialist organisations in the field working in close cooperation and together deliver exceptional service”
— Stuart Allen, Group CEO

WEST DRAYTON, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a world leader in aerospace logistics, has signed a three-year exclusivity deal with Advantage Future Tech (AFT) to manage its inventory and shipping services in the USA. As a part of the agreement the two companies will also formally collaborate on joint marketing activities to enhance the reach and impact of their services.

Advantage Future Tech is a global exclusive distributor of OEM turbine engine parts, avionics, satellite connectivity and UAS and UAM product portfolios, covering all aftermarket segments.

Within the United States, B&H will be responsible for managing AFT’s inventory within its Miami and Los Angeles facilities from where it will onforward shipments throughout the country. B&H Worldwide’s east and west coast facilities, which are AS9120B certified, will perform quality checks on inbound and outbound shipments. Utlilising the bespoke FirstTRAC WMS and tracking systems, the teams will ensure exceptional standards are met for the customers. Operating around the clock, the entire operation aims to optimise AOG response times.

Says B&H Worldwide’s Group CEO, Stuart Allen: “Advantage Future Tech is expanding its operations in the Americas and is set for considerable growth. By partnering with them we will be able to take advantage of the synergies which come from two specialist organisations in the field working in close cooperation and together deliver exceptional service to our customers”.

In response to this exciting development, Boyd Ng, Senior Manager of Advantage Future Tech, comments, "This partnership with B&H Worldwide marks a significant milestone for Advantage Future Tech. We are confident that combining our expertise with B&H's proven capabilities will not only enhance our operational efficiency but will also elevate the overall customer experience. Together, we look forward to reaching new heights in the aerospace and aviation logistics industry."

About

B&H Worldwide, named the world's best-in-class aerospace logistics supplier, is the market leader in the highly specialist aerospace logistics industry. Over the last 30 years B&H has expanded through a combination of investment and acquisition to become a multi-national specialist logistics organisation. B&H Worldwide provides comprehensive logistics solutions for the management of aerospace components of any size and any description, anywhere in the world. We are solely dedicated to the aerospace industry. With our broad customer base of leading airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors, we are committed to providing specialised solutions for handling critical parts, from aircraft engines and specialist avionics through to components and consumables. Operating across the globe from our strategically located hubs, supported by our highly specialised global AOG centre, B&H is ready to provide industry leading support for all your critical service needs, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The B&H brand has become a recognized market leader due to our innovative and IT centric solutions, which are highly tailored to integrate with our customer’s operating models and IT platforms, driving out the cost of process inefficiencies while optimising service performance. Information on B&H Worldwide's leading logistics solutions can be found at: www.bhworldwide.com.

