SISECAM WILL REDUCE CARBON EMISSIONS WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam, always placing sustainability at the center of its business operations, is now working on an artificial intelligence project supported by TÜBİTAK. This innovative initiative aims to reduce both the production waste rate and carbon emissions by eliminating color issues during glass manufacturing.

19.01.2024 - Sisecam – committed to developing solutions for a sustainable world and more efficient production processes – is currently implementing the Glass Color Optimization Project (CROP) with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Methods. This initiative aims to eliminate color issues during the manufacture of glass. The project will reduce the production waste rate and the resulting carbon emissions.

The forward-looking project is being carried out by a consortium that includes Sisecam, Koç University, TÜBİTAK Artificial Intelligence Institute, and Analythinx. CROP aims to develop an infrastructure to minimize color differences and to identify and quickly resolve the root cause of color-related problems in glass production with artificial intelligence models. Designed to improve color quality in the glass industry, the project will integrate advanced technology and artificial intelligence know-how into production operations while expanding the country's industrial knowledge base.

CROP will start at the Sisecam Eskişehir Glassware plant and last for two years. This initiative once again demonstrates the value Sisecam attaches to innovation and continuous development. The project is expected to have a major impact through information transfer to other Sisecam plants.

CROP is one of 17 projects supported as a result of TÜBİTAK's 1711 Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Call in 2023. The project includes modeling that will help manage the change created by artificial intelligence, achieve results to benefit humanity, produce value from artificial intelligence, and achieve full independence in critical technologies.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam ranks among the world’s top two manufacturers of glassware and the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in the flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. Sisecam operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam who takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies, and uninterruptedly continues to transform its digital infrastructure and culture by taking into account the future necessities. Sisecam who has 88 years of experience, more than 25 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey with an inclusive approach that supports the development of company's entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Sisecam uses all its experience and