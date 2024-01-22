Global Thrust Vector Control Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Thrust Vector Control Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the thrust vector control market size is predicted to reach $18.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.
The growth in the thrust vector control market is due to the rising demand for corporate and military satellites. North America region is expected to hold the largest thrust vector control market share. Major players in the thrust vector control market include General Electric Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Northrop Grumman.
Thrust Vector Control Market Segments
• By Type: Gimbal Nozzle, Thrusters, Flex Nozzle, Rotating Nozzle, Other Types
• By System: Thrust Vector Actuation System, Thrust Vector Injection System, Thrust Vector Thruster System
• By Application: Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Missiles, Fighter Aircraft
• By End-User: Space Agencies, Defense
• By Geography: The global thrust vector control market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Thrust vector control (TVC), also known as thrust vectoring, refers to the capability of an airplane's rocket or another vehicle to regulate altitude or angular velocity by directing its forward momentum from its engine or motor. This system is used in aircraft to control the axial thrust and provide attitude control.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Thrust Vector Control Market Characteristics
3. Thrust Vector Control Market Trends And Strategies
4. Thrust Vector Control Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Thrust Vector Control Market Size And Growth
……
27. Thrust Vector Control Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Thrust Vector Control Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
