Airbus Helicopters AS350 B3 A graph from Aero Asset’s Heli Market Trends 2023 Single-Engine Edition showing global retail sales volume and supply of preowned, single-engine helicopters for sale.

Preowned Single-Engine Helicopter Market Slowdown Continues but Conditions Remain Strong

In 2023, pricing for single-engine helicopters remained strong even though retail sales volume reached its lowest level in three years.” — Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset’s Vice President of Market Research

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset, a global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, announced the release of Heli Market Trends 2023 Single-Engine edition. This report features proprietary market intelligence and analysis of the global preowned single-engine helicopter market.

“In 2023, pricing for single-engine helicopters remained strong even though retail sales volume reached its lowest level in three years,” said Valerie Pereira, Aero Asset’s Vice President of Market Research.

The report shows retail sales volume decreased by 50% in 2023 versus 2022, while the supply of single-engine helicopters for sale ended 30% higher year over year. Average asking price increased 4% and the average transaction price increased 13% year over year. Absorption rate deteriorated through 2023 but ended the year at a reasonable one year of supply at current trade levels.

Regions:

The North American market saw the lion’s share of retail buyers. North America accounted for 62% of transactions last year followed by Latin America (14%), Asia Pacific (12%), and Europe (9%) with the remaining spread worldwide. Retail transactions to Europe dropped 70% year over year.

At the end of 2023, the region with the largest share of supply of single-engine helicopters for sale was Europe (36%), followed by North America (22%), Asia Pacific & Latin America (17% respectively) and rest of world (8%).

Liquidity:

The most liquid preowned single-engine helicopter market in 2023 was the Bell 407/GX/P/I, followed by the Airbus AS350 B3/B3e/H125, and the Leonardo AW119K/Ke/Kx. The least liquid preowned market was the Airbus EC130 B4/H130.

