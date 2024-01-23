CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Vancouver, WA and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
I have been doing hospice work for over 10 years and truly find it an honor to provide a peaceful, pain-free transition for beloved companions.”VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Vancouver, WA. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Andrea Dover
“We are delighted to expand to Vancouver, Washington with the addition of Dr. Dover, an experienced veterinarian, to serve pets and pet parents”, says Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet. “We hope that every family in Vancouver becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option. We believe a peaceful passing at home, surrounded by loved ones, is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets.”
Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“From emergency medicine to industry to education and beyond, the most fulfilling thing I've done as a veterinarian is support animals and their owners through end-of-life care. I have been doing hospice work for over 10 years and truly find it an honor to provide a peaceful, pain-free transition for beloved companions.” says Dr. Andrea Dover. Dr Dover earned her undergraduate degree at Arizona State university and her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University.
Dr. Dover services Vancouver, WA and surrounding cities: Longview, Battle Ground, Camas, Kelso, Washougal, Ridgefield, Woodland, Brush Prairie, Castle Rock
Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia
1. Peaceful Passing: The process of euthanasia is painless, but many pets are anxious when they are driven to a clinic, which can cause them to experience stress or discomfort during the procedure. In-home euthanasia eliminates these factors, allowing pets to pass peacefully without any unnecessary stress or discomfort.
2) Comfort and Familiarity: In-home pet euthanasia allows pets to pass away in a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by familiar sights, sounds, and smells, helping them feel more relaxed and at ease.
3. Privacy and Time: In-home pet euthanasia also provides a level of privacy that is not possible in a clinic setting. Many pet owners prefer to grieve for their pets in private, which also affords more time with their beloved pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing them to say goodbye properly.
How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) Works
Pet owners can easily find a compassionate and licensed veterinarian focused on IHE on Codapet’s website.
Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to you and your pet. The average unrushed visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process.
For those who need support with aftercare, after their pet has peacefully passed, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $375 in Vancouver, WA Aftercare and cremation price begins at $150 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

