Royalton Barracks // 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2000318

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Queechee Rd, Hartland, VT

ACCUSED: Jeryl L. Frankenfield, Jr.

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 21, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a family disturbance in Hartland. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Jeryl L. Frankenfield, Jr. was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01-22-24 at 1230.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 01-22-2024 / 1230 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Southern State

BAIL: $2,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Probationary Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 585-0725