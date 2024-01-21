Royalton Barracks // 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2000318
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/21/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Queechee Rd, Hartland, VT
ACCUSED: Jeryl L. Frankenfield, Jr.
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 21, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a family disturbance in Hartland. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Jeryl L. Frankenfield, Jr. was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01-22-24 at 1230.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 01-22-2024 / 1230 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED: Yes LOCATION: Southern State
BAIL: $2,000
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Probationary Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802) 585-0725