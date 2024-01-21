Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,677 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks // 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2000318

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Royalton            

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Queechee Rd, Hartland, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Jeryl L. Frankenfield, Jr.

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On January 21, 2024, The Vermont State Police – Royalton responded to a family disturbance in Hartland. Upon investigation, Troopers determined that Jeryl L. Frankenfield, Jr. was involved in domestic assault with a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 01-22-24 at 1230.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   01-22-2024  / 1230 hours      

COURT:  Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED:  Yes   LOCATION: Southern State

BAIL:  $2,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Probationary Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802) 585-0725

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks // 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more