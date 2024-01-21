MPD Investigates Traffic Fatality in Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a traffic crash on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling northbound in the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest, when the truck crossed into the southbound lane to avoid driving over a milled section of the roadway. A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver of the truck attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision, but the motorcycle sideswiped the truck causing the motorcyclist to be ejected. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the driver of the motorcycle to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 50-year-old Jamil David, of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 23194670

