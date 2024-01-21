Submit Release
News Search

There were 122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,677 in the last 365 days.

MPD Investigates Traffic Fatality in Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating the death of a man after a traffic crash on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

 

At approximately 12:45 p.m., a pickup truck was traveling northbound in the 4300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southwest, when the truck crossed into the southbound lane to avoid driving over a milled section of the roadway. A motorcycle was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver of the truck attempted to swerve left to avoid a collision, but the motorcycle sideswiped the truck causing the motorcyclist to be ejected. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the driver of the motorcycle to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 50-year-old Jamil David, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 23194670

 

###

You just read:

MPD Investigates Traffic Fatality in Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more