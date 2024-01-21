State visit to the State of Qatar

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for the State of Qatar to complete a state visit.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, assistants of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on foreign relations and economic issues, ministers of economic development and trade, industry and new technologies, energy and water resources, labor, migration and employment of population, culture, finance, agriculture, chairmen of the State Investment and State Property Management Committee, the National Bank, the Committee on the Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, and other officials.