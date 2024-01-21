Meeting with the Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his state visit to the State of Qatar, met with the Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of the State of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the sincere hospitality extended by his Qatari friends and assessed today's meeting and conversation as a logical continuation of the high-level political dialogue.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the issues of expanding the inter-parliamentary relations of the two countries and assessed the role of parliaments and inter-parliamentary friendship groups in creating the legal basis for the inter-state relations of the two countries in various areas.

Other aspects of cooperation between the states, the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two countries, the attraction of capital and the participation of state and private companies of Qatar in the expansion of cooperation between the two countries were also considered.

Issues of strengthening ties in humanitarian and cultural fields were also touched upon.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of interest.