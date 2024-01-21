Meeting with the Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Faisal Holding Company, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, as part of his state visit to the State of Qatar, met with the Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Faisal Holding Company, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani.

During the conversation, issues of cooperation for the development of trade and economic relations and investment between the two countries were discussed.

The holding of commercial and economic forums and the establishment of the "Joint Economic and Investment Fund" were considered an important factor in the expansion of commercial and economic relations.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the utilization of great opportunities and capacities of Tajikistan in the priority areas of industry, extraction and processing of minerals, transit roads and the tourism sector.

At the meeting, it was assured that the implementation of these proposals will make a significant contribution to the expansion of trade and economic relations between the countries.