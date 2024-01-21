Meeting with the Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development Khalifa Jassim Al-Kuwari, as part of his state visit to the State of Qatar in the city of Doha.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the great hydropower potential of Tajikistan and how to benefit from these benefits for the good of both countries.

President Emomali Rahmon stated that our country pays special attention to the further development and expansion of relations with the State of Qatar in the fields of industry and energy.

It was emphasized that the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan adopted the "Green Economy Development Strategy for 2023-2037" in order to develop the green economy. Tajikistan has the possibility to provide 100% with "green energy".

Taking into account the great resources and opportunities of the hydropower industry, it was suggested that the Qatari side contribute to the implementation of important projects in the field for the benefit of both countries.

At the same time, in order to attract financing for the implementation of priority projects in the country, it was considered necessary to establish a "Joint Economic and Investment Fund".

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that the implementation of these proposals will make a valuable contribution to the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two friendly countries.