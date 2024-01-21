Meeting with the Chief of Investments at Qatar Investment Authority Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani

TAJIKISTAN, January 21 - On January 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his state visit to the State of Qatar, met with the Chief of Investments at Qatar Investment Authority Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani.

President Emomali Rahmon considered the State of Qatar one of the most important commercial, economic and investment partners of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of further development and expansion of relations in the fields of industry and energy.

It was emphasized that there are great opportunities in attracting the Qatari capital to Tajikistan. Therefore, it was proposed that the Qatari side participate in the implementation of some priority projects for the benefit of both sides.

During the meeting, the issues of benefiting from the great transit potential of Tajikistan in the Eurasian region, renewable energy of our country, cooperation in the field of industry, extraction and processing of minerals were discussed.

Considering the potential of Tajikistan, Qatar's investment in the establishment of wholesale distribution and logistics centers for the processing, packaging and export of agricultural products to Qatar was considered beneficial for both sides.

Also, during the meeting, it was proposed to create a "Joint Economic and Investment Fund" in order to finance the priority projects of the Republic of Tajikistan.