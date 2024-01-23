HappiTravel Doubles Down On Customer Value
Groundbreaking new features and reduced pricing shock the industry!
We said HappiTravel was designed for the masses, and we meant it!”MISSOULA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HappiTravel, LLC revealed the latest innovative features of its disruptive wholesale travel platform while simultaneously cutting the upgrade price to just $99/year. The company is immediately giving away over $2,000,000 in travel savings to existing customers, who were emailed redemption instructions today.
— Camaron Corr
The announcement reinforces HappiTravel’s market position as the world’s premier wholesale travel platform. The company’s tireless focus on consumer value has elevated it in the minds of savvy travelers that have become increasing aware of the extraordinary markups imposed by big travel sites and the ability to access rock bottom wholesale rates through their HappiTravel account. Free members can now receive a HappiPass® providing them with a $100 travel savings card they can instantly use to book travel and pay down the price from retail to wholesale rates.
HappiTravel® customers routinely report savings of many $1,000’s per year booking travel on the platform which far exceeds the previous VIP upgrade cost of $298/year. In slashing the upgrade fee to just $99/year the company has undercut the entire market by charging less per year than competitors charge per month. Whereas free members receive $100 in travel savings and access to book through the hotel booking engine, upgraded VIP members have access to unlimited savings up to 80% or more on hotels, resorts, cruises, vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, transfers, as well as activities & events.
HappiTravel® has also exponentially enhanced the incentive for customers to renew their annual membership with its Annual Renewal Bonus Vacation designed to reward customer loyalty. Each year upon renewal customers will now receive a complementary 7-night Luxury Resort Getaway for up to 4-adults at over 3,500 destinations worldwide. Customers pay only the taxes and processing fee and can choose from available dates for their trip within 24-months. The retail value of the vacation is over $2,100 reinforcing the “no-brainer” status of the HappiTravel® VIP upgrade.
The company has also announced a new innovation called HappiCash, which are credits customers can automatically purchase each month in order to proactively set aside funds for their next vacation. Credits can be redeemed to book travel through the HappiTravel platform without restriction. HappiCash is a convenience feature allowing customers to ensure their next wholesale trip is ready when they are. Monthly purchases can be modified at any time, however after just 6 purchases customers earn the HappiCash Bonus Vacation which is a complementary 3-day/2-night “All-inclusive Resort Getaway” for 2 adults including luxury accommodations and all meals and drinks. It has a $699 retail value, for simply setting funds aside you’re going to use anyway to book travel at wholesale rates.
“We said HappiTravel was designed for the masses, and we meant it,” commented President, Camaron Corr. “Our customers already rave about the value of the platform so the decision to slash the upgrade price will not only multiple the value yet again, but make it even more accessible to more people!”
Accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, HappiTravel® has received 100’s of glowing customer reviews and a near perfect 5-star rating across numerous platforms and consumer watchdog websites.
“We want people to experience wholesale travel,” added CTO, Mike Darling. “The addition of HappiCash is a powerful feature that puts customers in further control to ensure they get to take that awesome vacation they want to every single year, regardless of outside economic factors. Expanding the incentives offered through our bonus vacations is just icing on an already extremely delicious cake!”
About HappiTravel®
HappiTravel® is the world’s premier wholesale travel platform, providing mainstream consumer access to book travel at rates previously unavailable to the public. Third party HappiScience™ studies show that travel elevates your happiness, relieves stress & anxiety, can improve heart health, provides enhanced creativity & inspiration, and strengthens your social connections and relationships. It’s experiences, not possessions, that warm your heart and stick with you the longest. We just think you shouldn’t have to pay retail for happiness! Free to join, without any catches or gotcha’s. Be Happy. Travel.® For more information, visit https://happitravel.com.
Jimmy Cazin
HappiTravel, LLC
email us here