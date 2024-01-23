BTP Automation Joins One Global Community
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS (Software as a Service), real-time data-driven hotel sourcing, and compliance solutions, has joined One Global Travel as a preferred partner.
The partnership will incorporate BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend, sustainability performance visibility and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations.
As a partner of One Global Travel – the international community of leading independent travel management companies (TMCs) formed by World Travel Inc and Clarity Business Travel Management - BTP Automation can offer the community a robust hotel program management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
Polly Smoothy, Global Supplier Partnership Manager at One Global Travel, said: “I am delighted to welcome BTP Automation to One Global as a preferred partner. I know BTP Automation will be an asset to our TMC community, and we look forward to working closely with this award-winning company that brings innovations to our industry.”
BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer added: “At BTP Automation, we believe in the power of collaboration, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions in corporate travel. We are eager to bring our expertise to support the initiatives of One Global Travel and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the One Global community.”
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com.
About One Global
One Global was established with a vision to deliver truly global travel management solutions using local expertise and best-in-market solutions. Different where it matters, consistent where it counts. Powered by a line-up of market-leading TMCs and supported by global technologies, the community is a joint venture between World Travel Inc. (USA) and Clarity Business Travel (UK).
For more information, visit https://oneglobaltravel.com.
