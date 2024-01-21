In Honor of Black History Month, The Black Business CoOp Hosts Multiple Networking Events Across So Cal in February
As Black History Month fast approaches, the Black Business CoOp is providing opportunities for Black business owners who historically suffered financially.
The launch of the Black Business CoOp has been incredible. We are honored to have so many esteemed individuals join us including Dr. Rosie Milligan, Katonja Neal, FAMMO, Chef Lorrie and more!”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Business CoOp (BBCO), an organization dedicated to empowering excellence, shaping success, and fostering prosperity among its members, is proud to announce a series of business events in honor of Black History Month. The events will kick off with an all-day affair on Sunday, February 4th at Hotel Current 5325 CA-1, Long Beach, CA 90804 featuring speakers, vendors, classes, and networking opportunities.
— Sharifah Hardie
The Black Business CoOp was founded with the mission to support and promote Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Historically, Black people have faced numerous challenges in the business world, but the BBCO aims to change that by providing resources, education, and networking opportunities to its members. This year, in celebration of Black History Month, the Black Business CoOp is taking their efforts to the next level by hosting multiple events across Southern California.
The all-day affair in Long Beach on February 4th from 9 AM – 7 PM will be the first of many events planned for the month. Attendees can expect to hear from inspiring speakers, connect with vendors offering products and services, and participate in classes and workshops designed to help entrepreneurs and business owners succeed. The event will also provide ample opportunities for networking and building valuable connections within the Black business community.
Speakers in Long Beach Include IRS Representatives, State Senate District 33 Candidate & BBCO Co-Founder Sharifah Hardie (https://www.SharifahHardieForSenate.com), Mental Health Expert & BBCO Co-Founder Dr. Picolya McCall (https://www.NSightMe.com) and Innovator, Talent Agency Owner & BBCO Co-Founder LyNea Bell (https://www.LyneaBell.com)
The Black Business CoOp invites all members of the community to join them in celebrating Black History Month and supporting Black-owned businesses. The organization believes that by empowering excellence, shaping success, and fostering prosperity among its members, they can make a positive impact on the Black business community and beyond.
A full calendar of events can be found at: https://www.BlackBusinessCoop.org/events
For more information about the upcoming events and how to become a member of the Black Business CoOp, please visit their website at https://www.BlackBusinessCoop.org.
Sharifah Hardie
Black Business CoOp
8559025225 ext.
info@blackbusinesscoop.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook