MPD Arrests Man Involved in Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce the arrest of a man involved in a shooting in Southeast, DC.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 1:32 p.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the intersection of A Street and 16th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects went through the victim’s pockets then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A short time later, Fourth District officers were notified of an adult male who had walked into a local hospital suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the adult male was identified as one of the suspects.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, 19-year-old Christ Tchakounte, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).

This case remains under investigation.

CCN: 24009347

