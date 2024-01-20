Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man Involved in Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce the arrest of a man involved in a shooting in Southeast, DC.

 

On Friday, January 19, 2024, at approximately 1:32 p.m., the victim was approached by two suspects in the intersection of A Street and 16th Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspects went through the victim’s pockets then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

 

A short time later, Fourth District officers were notified of an adult male who had walked into a local hospital suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, the adult male was identified as one of the suspects.

 

On Friday, January 19, 2024, 19-year-old Christ Tchakounte, of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun).

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24009347

 

###

 

