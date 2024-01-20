Anglican and Catholic bishops to meet in Rome and Canterbury for Ecumenical Summit

Anglican and Catholic bishops to meet in Rome and Canterbury for the ecumenical summit “Growing Together” – during Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 22-29, 2024)

Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury will commission bishops for joint mission and witness (January 25)

Meeting during the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, bishops from the Anglican and Roman Catholic traditions will be gathering for Growing Together – a week-long summit for ecumenical discussion and pilgrimage in Rome and Canterbury between 22 and 29 January 2024.

The bishops will come in pairs – Anglican and Catholic – representing different countries from around the world. Over 50 bishops are participating, from 27 countries.

Visiting holy sites in both Rome and Canterbury, the bishops will pray, reflect and learn from one another. The aim is to discuss ways of growing together in joint witness and mission in the world.

On January 25, near the tomb of the Apostle Paul, Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury will commission the bishops, sending them out in pairs, to be witnesses to Christian Unity. This will be a significant moment, symbolic for Anglican-Catholic bonds and advancing ecumenical dialogue.

The Summit is organised by IARCCUM – the International Anglican-Roman Catholic Commission for Unity and Mission. IARCCUM is an official commission of the Anglican Communion and the Catholic Church, established to promote ecumenical dialogue between the traditions.

Alongside daily discussions, the bishops will make visits to the following sites:

Dates of full trip: 22-29 January 2024

Programme in Rome (22-26 January)

23 January

St Peter’s Basilica for a tour and a service of Anglican Choral Evensong.

25 January:

Bishops visit the church of San Bartolomeo all’Isola, where the Archbishop of Canterbury will preside and preach at a sung Anglican Eucharist.

Commissioning of the bishops by the Archbishop of Canterbury and Pope Francis at the tomb of the Apostle Paul (Basilica of St Paul Outside The Walls)

26 January:

A visit to the church of San Gregorio al Celio, from where the first Archbishop of Canterbury was sent to England by Pope Gregory the Great in 597.

Programme in Canterbury (26-29 January)

28 January: