MPD Arrests Two Teenagers for Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District have arrested two teenagers after they were involved in an armed carjacking in Northwest, DC.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, as the victim approached her vehicle in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest, one of the suspects exited the suspects’ vehicle and brandished a handgun. The suspect demanded the victim’s car keys and the victim complied. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle followed by the suspects’ vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was recovered by officers at the time of arrest.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, a 15-year-old juvenile male, and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Prince George’s County Police Department for their assistance with these arrests and their continued partnership.

CCN: 24009559

###