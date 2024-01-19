Come Work for Us at the Sequoia Park Zoo

Press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation:

The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation has an exciting opportunity to join their team! The SPZF Administrative & Operations Coordinator performs activities that are important to the operations of a busy, successful non-profit organization. The Administrative & Operations Coordinator is responsible for office support functions including managing a constituent database, performing basic bookkeeping tasks and supporting Zoo Foundation volunteers, events, and fundraising activities. This person works closely with the Executive Director and is a support staff member for all functions in the Foundation Office. The ideal candidate is highly detail-oriented and can work successfully with a variety of people and personalities. Minimum 20 hours, seasonally up to 40 hours per week. Up to $20/hour depending on experience. Please email [email protected] for a full job description.

HOW TO APPLY: Email cover letter, resume, and three references (including phone number and email address) as one .PDF file, to [email protected] by January 31, 2024 at 5:00 PM.

ABOUT THE SEQUOIA PARK ZOO FOUNDATION

The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation is a 501(c)(3) established in 2004 and is the philanthropic, non-profit partner that supports the Sequoia Park Zoo. The Foundation has raised more than $14 million since its inception. The Foundation has been successful in securing funding for many capital projects at the Zoo, including the construction of new animal habitats, ongoing maintenance, exhibit renovations and building facilities to support animals, education, guest services and conservation efforts. The Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation promotes and stimulates interest in the Sequoia Park Zoo, and supports the Zoo’s development and programs through fundraising, promotions and other initiatives designed to enhance the Zoo experience.