Coast Central Credit Union Accepting College Scholarship Applications from Tri-County High School Students

Press release from Coast Central Credit Union:

Coast Central Credit Union (CCCU) announced it is currently accepting applications for college scholarships, available to graduating high school seniors in Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Scholarships are awarded in the amount of up to $5,000 each, disbursed over a four-year period.

Up to 25 recipients will be selected based on multiple factors, including an essay on overcoming adversity; financial need; commitment to education, either through academic performance or consistent improvement during high school; and community and/or school involvement. Recipients are required to attend Cal Poly Humboldt, College of the Redwoods, Chico State or Shasta College for at least the first two years.

“For nearly four decades, Coast Central has been committed to providing financial support to local young people furthering their education, recognizing their many achievements and the potential to continue to make positive impacts,” stated CCCU President & CEO James T. Sessa. “With the approval of our Board of Directors, our overall level of giving this year has increased to $667,000. When you bank with Coast Central, you directly support these efforts.”

Deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 13, and applications are available at

https://www.coastccu.org/community/college-scholarships/. For questions, contact VP Marketing & Communications Colleen Toste at (707) 445-8801 x 1309 or [email protected].

Coast Central Credit Union is the largest member-owned financial institution in the area, with over $2 billion in assets, 77,600 members, and operating 11 Member Services Branches throughout Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties, including McKinleyville, open six days a week and Bayshore Mall, open seven days a week. Individuals and businesses in those three counties are able to join online at coastccu.org/join. Members also have free access to Online and Mobile Banking and a network of 30,000 ATMs nationwide. More information is available at coastccu.org, facebook.com/coastcentral, @coastccu on Instagram, or by calling (707) 445-8801.