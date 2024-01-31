Submit Release
Galaxy Concrete Coatings Named Penntek National Dealer of the Year for 2023

This award is a major milestone for Galaxy Concrete Coatings. We are thrilled to receive this recognition and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our team and customers in AZ and IN.”
— Jim Williams, CEO

FISHERS, IN, US, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Concrete Coatings, a leading concrete coating company, announced that they have been honored with the prestigious title of "National Dealer of the Year for 2023" by Penntek Coatings. This recognition reflects Galaxy Concrete Coatings' commitment to excellence in the concrete coating industry.

For Immediate Release

In a groundbreaking achievement, Galaxy Concrete Coatings has been named the "National Dealer of the Year for 2023" by Penntek Coatings. This accolade underscores Galaxy's exceptional performance, dedication to quality, and unwavering commitment to their concrete coating customers in the Indiana and Arizona markets.

"This award is a major milestone for Galaxy Concrete Coatings. We are thrilled to receive this recognition and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our team and customers in AZ and IN, Galaxy Concrete Coatings' products and services set a new standard for excellence in the concrete coating industry for customers in Indiana and Arizona," said Jim Williams, CEO of Galaxy Concrete Coatings.

Galaxy Concrete Coatings products provide lasting durability and protection for concrete surfaces. To learn more, visit www.GalaxyConcreteCoatings.com or contact info@galaxyconcretecoatings.com.

