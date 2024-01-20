Inmedix appoints Lucy Lu as CCO as it approaches US commercialization.

Longstanding commercial medtech and diagnostic experience added to the Inmedix executive team

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based medtech/biotech Inmedix, Inc., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics to quantify stress biology with precision, announced today the appointment of Lucy Lu as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Lucy Lu has more than 25 years of biotech industry experience and has been a consultant to Inmedix since 2020. She most recently served as the President of North America Operations for Syncell, Inc., a biotech startup with an innovative spatial biology platform technology. From 2008 to 2014, Lucy served as SVP of Corporate and Business Development at Crescendo Bioscience. During her six years at Crescendo, she helped raise $90M in venture funding, supported the development and commercialization of a novel rheumatoid arthritis biomarker test, Vectra DA, until Crescendo’s acquisition by Myriad Genetics in 2014.

Prior to joining Crescendo, Lucy was Vice President of the US Chief Technology Office at Roche Diagnostics and was responsible for global technology scouting and assessment to support Roche Diagnostics portfolio growth. In her early career, Lucy worked on drug development at Genentech and BMS before switching to market novel life science tools at Applied Biosystems.

"I am thrilled to join Inmedix as Chief Commercial Officer, and excited to be working with a dynamic team that Dr. Holman has assembled to provide this innovative device to advance patient care,” said Ms. Lu. “By equipping healthcare professionals with this state-of-the-art tool they need, we will empower them to use our real-time data to better monitor their patients’ complex chronic conditions and devise personalized treatment plans to improve health outcomes.”

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The natural stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the near term (1). However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune disease (2). With its CloudHRV™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix intends to provide the leading, precision tool to quantify ANS stress state to support research and clinical care.

“In 2020, Inmedix Board Director and former Crescendo Bioscience President Bernie Tobin introduced me to Lucy,” said Inmedix CEO & Co-founder Andrew J Holman, MD. “Her keen insight, thoughtful leadership and deep experience in the diagnostic field were immediately apparent. As a consultant to Inmedix since that time, her guidance to me and our growing, exceptional team has been pivotal. I could not be more pleased to have her leading our commercial efforts.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRV™ diagnostic system is leading the development of heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine.

