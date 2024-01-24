JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Debuts Interactive Wellness Lounge
EINPresswire.com/ -- JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa – Palm Desert’s largest resort – debuts a one-of-a-kind Interactive Co-ed Wellness Lounge & Spa Experience, the first for the Marriott brand. Located in the heart of the hotel’s iconic 38,000 sq.-ft. Spa at Desert Springs, the lounge fulfills a mission to bring balance and harmony to everyday living, merging the perfect blend of relaxation and new technology. The new offering is a welcome addition to The Spa at Desert Springs, which also features Aromatic Hammams, Finnish Saunas, Eucalyptus Steam Rooms, whirlpools and a heated outdoor saltwater lap pool, which overlooks 450 acres of vibrant desert gardens and the property’s signature lakes.
The new Interactive Co-Ed Wellness Lounge offers 15 state-of-the-art lounge chairs, reflecting award-winning innovation built with sustainable practices and materials, which promise relaxing, nurturing and re-energizing experiences for locals and travelers alike. Spa guests booked in for a treatment will gain access to the lounge on a first come, first serve basis complimentary. Alternatively, a day pass or half day pass ($125/$45 per person) gives full access to the Spa’s amenities, including the Wellness Lounge. The space can also be booked for private events.
Upon arrival at the Interactive Wellness Lounge, guests will be greeted by a Spa Attendant and receive an herbal tea while choosing from three types of hi-tech loungers, separated by curtains for privacy, with sessions beginning at 25 minutes. A plethora of add-on enhancements are available from renowned wellness brands, which can also be purchased for at-home use at the Spa Shop:
Mind-Sync Loungers
Guests don noise-canceling headsets and get cozy under a blanket to experience divine tranquility and transcendence with the Mind-Sync Lounger. A full-service experience marries scientifically proven, vibro-acoustic sound wave therapy with luxurious zero gravity positioning. Carefully curated music synchronizes the brain’s left and right hemisphere, gently lowering brain activity to the calmer Alpha, Theta and Delta states.
NuWave Zero Gravity Wave Loungers:
With a sleek design, the Zero Gravity position is optimal for a multitude of head, hand and foot treatments, improving the circulatory system and easing back strain. Optional enhancements include:
• Eye Mask $25
• Collagen Gloves and Sock Mask $25
• Therabody Massaging Goggles 20 Minutes $25
• NormaTech Calf Compression Air Massage $25
Ceragem M2 Massaging
Meshing cutting-edge technology with sheer luxury, this heat-optional massaging chair is perfect for the care of neck, back, hips, thighs and even abdominal circulation. The lounger is equipped with six automatic modes to suit a range of needs and conditions. Guests can choose up to two complimentary enhancements for this lounger, including:
• Eye Mask
• NormaTech Calf Compression Air Massage
• Collagen Gloves and Feet Mask
• Therabody Massaging Goggles
Completing the full body nourishment, a healthy new food and drink menu at the Spa Bistro has been carefully-curated by the resort’s Executive Chef Eric Theiss alongside Spa Director, Dawn Ferraro. Guests can order fresh juices, green smoothies, acai bowls, salads, sandwiches, sushi and more.
The Spa at Desert Springs also features a 4,000 square ft. fitness center with Technogym equipment, Peloton bikes and variable resistance weight training stations as well as classes. Before leaving, guests can treat themselves to some retail therapy from the revitalized Spa Shop, which features a unique collection of luxurious lifestyle products, apparel and gifting items from brands including Barker Wellness, Kerstin Florian International and Farmhouse Fresh.
For more information, visit The Spa at Desert Springs website or call 1-800-255-0848.
Emily Bernstein
