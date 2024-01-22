Triumphant Year One: The Preventive Measures Foundation Breaks Ground and Shatters Stigmas in Mental Health Advocacy

Dwayne L. Jones, Chairman of The PM Foundation Celebrating One Year of Achievement The Preventive Measures Foundation Logo

Celebrating First Year Success: The PM Foundation Reflects on Impactful Mental Health Campaigns and Eyes Future Growth

Our first year's achievements are just the start. We're planning for even greater, transformative impact in mental health awareness and support in the near future.” — Dwayne Jones, Chairman, The Preventive Measures Foundation

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blazing through its first transformative year, The Preventive Measures Foundation (TPMF) celebrates a range of impactful achievements reshaping the mental health landscape in the communities it serves. Their dedication to championing the need for mental wellness and dispelling related stigma has led to substantial progress in a short time. On this special occasion, Chairman Dwayne L. Jones commented, "The foundation's successes this past year are truly commendable. This is just the beginning, and the potential for further impactful change in the coming years is immense."

The PM Foundation was established in September 2022, with an official ribbon cutting in January 2023. The Foundation operates in all the states where its sister company, Preventive Measures, Inc. provides mental health services, including PA, DC, GA, and NJ. Since this last year, the Foundation has:

• Secured over $450,000 in grants and donations, highlighting a shared vision for mental health as a priority.

• Awarded $61,500 in scholarships and paid internships through the PM Legacy Scholarship Program, benefiting 40 dserving students in the field of Human Services

• Raised $45,000 through the A Million Steps to Mental Health Awareness Walk and awarded $5,000 gifts to 9 non-profit organizations serving the community across PA, DC, and GA.

• Successfully launched the Preventive Measures Foundation CSW (Community Service Worker) Program, aiding individuals in recovery and connection to vital services, elevating mental health awareness and community outreach; the first program of its kind in Pennsylvania.

• Presented a $40,000 gift to Northampton Community College for the constructions of “PM Zen Zones” on their three campuses. Zen Zones will provide a restful place for students and staff to take a mental health break and connect with helpful tools and resources.

• Hosted a Reentry Simulation in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s office to raise awareness around the plight of individuals returning home from incarceration.

• Spearheaded a fundraising campaign to develop future African American providers through scholarships to help close the mental health gap in the African American community.

The gratitude towards their supporters, who have transformed this vision into reality, is boundless. Paula Gonzalez, Executive Coordinator, expressed, “We are so thankful for everyone's dedication and deeply grateful for our team, volunteers, donors, and those sharing their stories with us. Their support fuels our mission to create a world where mental health care is available to us all.”

The Preventive Measures Foundation was developed to scale the Preventive Measures mission to meet people where they are while magnifying their positive community impact. As TPMF gears up for another year, they remain committed to evolving and building upon their accomplishments, striving towards a more inclusive future. For more information about the foundation and how to get involved, visit thepmfoundation.org or email info@thepmfoundation.org

ABOUT THE PM FOUNDATION

The Preventive Measures Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization formed in September 2022 as the philanthropic extension of Preventive Measures, a trusted provider of mental health and supportive services for more than 13 years. Commonly known as The PM Foundation (TPMF), it serves as a platform to improve the mental health of individuals and communities through education, investment, and support. By supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to mental wellbeing, and wraparound services, The PM Foundation plays a vital role in addressing mental health challenges, promoting awareness, and ensuring that individuals have access to resources they need to live an abundant life. For more information visit thepmfoundation.org.

ABOUT PREVENTIVE MEASURES, INC.

Founded in 2008, Preventive Measures, Inc. is an out-patient mental & home health provider focused on improving the quality of life for thousands of individuals through Wellness Centers in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New Jersey, and a Home Health Care division in Pennsylvania. With its multidimensional structure, Preventive Measures, Inc. leads with a proactive approach to holistic health with PM NOW, a comprehensive mobile application providing tools and access to promote wellness, Senoj Technology, bridging the gap between healthcare and technology solutions and the PM Foundation, dedicated to philanthropic efforts, community fundraising, and collaborative alliances. For more information visit preventivemeasuresinc.com

TPMF - An Impactful First Year