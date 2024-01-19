CE presents awards honouring outstanding individuals and entities

MACAU, January 19 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today presented awards to 28 recipients in total – either individuals or organisations – in recognition either of their personal achievement, contribution to the community, or distinguished service to the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The 2023 Decorations, Medals and Certificates of Merit Awards Ceremony of the MSAR was held at the Macao Cultural Centre.

The list of awardees was based on recommendations from the Committee of Nomination of Medals and Honorary Titles.

Decoration of Honour – Silver Lotus

Decorations of Honour are in the categories Grand Lotus, Golden Lotus, and Silver Lotus. Such awards are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions locally or outside, to the image and reputation of the MSAR, or for those individuals or entities that have made exceptional contributions in any field beneficial to the development of the MSAR.

Medal of Merit – Professions

Macao Basic Law Promotion Association (Associação de Divulgação da Lei Básica de Macau)

State Key Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Sciences (Macau University of Science and Technology)

Interdepartmental work group of Macao One Account

Medal of Merit – Industry and Commerce

Cheong Kun Pain Reliever Oil Chinese Medicine Factory (Macau) Ltd.

Hovione PharmaScience Ltd.

Macau Cement Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Medal of Merit – Tourism

Pastelaria e Prendas Chui Heong Lda.

Medal of Merit – Education

Engineering Research Centre of Applied Technology on Machine Translation and Artificial Intelligence (Macao Polytechnic University)

Song Yonghua

Felizbina Carmelita Gomes

Medal of Merit – Culture

Medal of Merit – Philanthropy

Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau

Medal of Merit – Sports

Men's Karate Kata Team participating in the 19th Asian Games

Kuok Kin Hang

Cai Feilong

There are seven types of Medal of Merit. They are to recognise respectively: those individuals or entities that have had notable or excellent performance in professional service; those that have had notable or excellent performance in the industry and commerce sector, or have made contributions to the development of the sector; and those that have made significant contribution to the promotion and development of the tourism sector.

Medals of Merit also recognise: those that have had notable or excellent performance in the education sector; those that have made active contributions towards the development of the culture and arts sector; those that have made significant contributions to the philanthropy and social service sector; and those that have obtained outstanding rankings in international, regional or national sports events, or that have made notable contributions in the area of sports.

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Bravery

Special Investigation Group (Group L) under the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Commission Against Corruption

Medal for Distinguished Service – Medal for Community Service

Pou Tai Integrated Service Centre for the Elderly

Leong Iok Han

Ip Chi Leng

Medals for Distinguished Service are in the following categories: Medal for Bravery, Medal for Dedication, and Medal for Community Service. They are awarded either to individuals or entities for outstanding performance either in their duties, or in response to a public incident, or in community service.

Honorific Title – Merit

Pui Ching Middle School’s “A colour blindness analyser based on the principle of colour mixing” team

Hou Kong School’s “An ointment heals quickly - the secret hidden between the soil and the flowers” team

Lao Lok Iao

Huang Junhua

U Choi Hong

Song Chi Kuan

Wong Chan Wai

Lin Yuxiang

Certificates of Merit, including Honorific Title – Prestige, and Honorific Title – Merit, commend those who have made a major contribution either to the reputation, development, or social progress of the MSAR, and are worthy of respect and recognition in the community.