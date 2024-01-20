Submit Release
MPD Investigating Southeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Southeast D.C.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 6 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District responded to the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries inside of a vehicle. He died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Sherman Bunch, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24009013

###

 

 

 

