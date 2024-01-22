Hartzell Propeller Appoints First Recommended Service Facility in India
We value the trust Hartzell Propeller places in our capabilities to deliver unparalleled service and support for their products.”PIQUA, OHIO, US, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is expanding its global propeller service and support network with the addition of Arrow Aviation Services as the company’s first Recommended Service Facility in India.
Based in Kolkata, Arrow Aviation Services is the only propeller shop on the Indian subcontinent approved by Hartzell Propeller to properly service and maintain Hartzell products, providing technical support, full propeller overhaul, delivery, product sales and warranty work on Hartzell products. Before gaining this advanced Recommended Service Facility designation, Arrow Aviation Services was recognized as a Hartzell Propeller recommended Service and Support Center in India.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Arrow Aviation Services into our global network of Recommended Service Facilities, ensuring aircraft owners and operators in India have access to the highest quality service and support available for Hartzell propellers,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “Achieving this designation required Arrow Aviation to meet Hartzell’s demanding standards for safety and quality and undergoing rigorous process audits, which its team passed with flying colors.”
As a Recommended Service Facility, Arrow Aviation must employ factory-trained and qualified propeller technicians who attend required Hartzell Propeller training, maintain Hartzell-approved tools and equipment and meet special process approvals on an ongoing basis. These requirements, which often exceed those of the governing airworthiness authorities, underscore Hartzell Propeller’s steadfast commitment to superior quality, performance and support.
“It is a great honor to be recognized among this distinguished group of Recommended Service Facilities,” said Arrow Aviation President Samir Gupta. “We value the trust Hartzell Propeller places in our capabilities to deliver unparalleled service and support for their products.”
With Recommended Service Facilities located throughout North and South America, Europe, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand and now India, Hartzell Propeller customers are only a short flight or drive away from the best maintenance, repair and overhaul services available.
About Arrow Aviation Services
Established in 2001, Arrow Aviation Services is one of the leading distributors of aircraft spare parts, lubricants, and ground support equipment, with facilities in Delhi, Mumbai and the UAE. Its propeller overhauling workshop in Kolkata, India, was added in 2007, offering propeller maintenance, overhaul and repair services. The company’s objective is to support the aviation industry with efficiency, expertise and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit ArrowAviation.com.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit HartzellProp.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.
About Arcline Investment Management
Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $8.9 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit https://arcline.com.
